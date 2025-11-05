2025-26 College Football Playoff Bracket: Updated After Week 11 Release
The first CFP rankings of 2025 are officially out, giving fans an early glimpse at how the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff picture is shaping up. As contenders make their final push toward December, the race for a national championship is heating up.
Check out everything you need to know about the 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket, including the current rankings, projected matchups and key dates below:
2025-25 College Football Playoff Bracket
Playoff Round 1
- No. 12 Memphis vs. No. 5 Georgia
- No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 8 Texas Tech
- No. 11 Virginia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss
- No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 BYU
Quarterfinals
- No. 4 Alabama vs. winner of Memphis/Georgia
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Oregon/Texas Tech
- No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of Virginia/Ole Miss
- No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of Notre Dame/BYU
How many teams make the College Football Playoff?
This year, for the second time, 12 teams will be selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff.
How does the 12-team CFP work?
The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals.
When are the final College Football Playoff Rankings released?
The final selection committee rankings for the 2025 season will be released on Sunday, December 7 - also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff bracket as well as game locations and sites.
Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?
The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT.
