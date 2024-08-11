College Football
2024 Troy football predictions: Ranked No. 50 by RJ Young
2024 Troy football predictions: Ranked No. 50 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 6:07 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Troy Trojans Ranking: 50/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Sun Belt (+1500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: UTSA (49), BYU (48), TCU (47), North Carolina (46), Louisiana (45)
Teams behind them: Duke (51), Fresno State (52), Georgia Tech (53), UCF (54), Texas State (55)

[Troy 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: After a successful stint as offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker is tasked with "don't fix what ain't broken."

Parker's former teammates at Kentucky, Neal Brown and Jon Sumrall, built sustainable winners at Troy. Over the last two years, Sumrall went 23-4 as head coach and won back-to-back Sun Belt titles. 

Parker isn't exactly replacing Nick Saban, but he is stepping into a program that expects to compete right away and challenge for the automatic bid in the extended CFP.

Troy Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-110)

