College Football 2024 TCU football predictions: Ranked No. 47 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

TCU Horned Frogs Ranking: 47/134

Conference ranking: 10th in Big 12 (+1800 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: North Carolina (46), Louisiana (45), Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42)

Teams behind them: BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50), Duke (51), Fresno State (52)

RJ's take: A year after coordinating a defense that ended up in the national title game, Joe Gillespie was shown the door and former Boise State coach Andy Avalos was welcomed in to fix it.

On offense, the Horned Frogs had trouble finding their way in Kendal Briles’ first season, but Josh Hoover tossing the ball for 412 against Baylor and 439 against Brigham Young is reason to hope TCU can do more than make a mess in the Big 12. A healthy Trey Sanders, a former five-star and Alabama RB in his sixth year in the sport, could mean we're talking about TCU contending for a Big 12 title.

TCU Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (-150)

