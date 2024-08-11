College Football
2024 TCU football predictions: Ranked No. 47 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 TCU football predictions: Ranked No. 47 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

TCU Horned Frogs Ranking: 47/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 10th in Big 12 (+1800 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: North Carolina (46), Louisiana (45), Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42)
Teams behind them: BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50), Duke (51), Fresno State (52)

[TCU 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: A year after coordinating a defense that ended up in the national title game, Joe Gillespie was shown the door and former Boise State coach Andy Avalos was welcomed in to fix it.

On offense, the Horned Frogs had trouble finding their way in Kendal Briles’ first season, but Josh Hoover tossing the ball for 412 against Baylor and 439 against Brigham Young is reason to hope TCU can do more than make a mess in the Big 12. A healthy Trey Sanders, a former five-star and Alabama RB in his sixth year in the sport, could mean we're talking about TCU contending for a Big 12 title.

TCU Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+125) Under 7.5 (-150)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes