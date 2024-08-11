College Football 2024 South Alabama football predictions: Ranked No. 62 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

South Alabama Jaguars Ranking: 62/134

Conference ranking: 7th in Sun Belt (+850 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: South Carolina (61), Coastal Carolina (60), Western Kentucky (59), Virginia Tech (58), Cincinnati (57)

Teams behind them: Baylor (63), Georgia Southern (64), Arkansas State (65), Tulane (66), Jacksonville State (67)

RJ's take: I find it amusing that Major Applewhite was not only the man who was supposed to save Texas Longhorns football, but worked as Nick Saban’s first offensive coordinator at Alabama and developed the best Houston Cougar defender who has ever lived in Ed Oliver, but we can't quite say he's a damn good coach.

But when you go 15-10 and yell at Oliver for being on the sideline in a bowl game with his letter jacket on while getting your ass beat by Army, we tend not to forget. Call this a worthwhile second chance for Applewhite, who takes over the job Kane Wommack left after taking USA bowling the last two years.

South Alabama's Win Total Odds: Over 6.5 (-160) Under 6.5 (+125)

