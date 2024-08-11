2024 SMU football predictions: Ranked No. 32 by RJ Young
SMU Mustangs ranking: 32/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 5th in Atlantic Coast (+1500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Nebraska (31), North Carolina State (30), Arkansas (29), Kentucky (28), Wisconsin (27)
Teams behind them: Maryland (33), Texas Tech (34), Louisville (35), Rutgers (36), Memphis (37)
RJ's take: The Methodist ought to walk into the ACC feeling not unlike Oregon must in the Big Ten: like a contender from the moment we kick the ball. They finished 11-3, 8-0 in AAC and won the conference title in their final season. Preston Stone Jr. can sling it. Jaylan Knighton and former five-star Camar Wheaton can run it. And Jordan Hudson can take the top of the defense. I wouldn't be surprised to find out we’re talking about the Methodists this year like we did Louisville last year.
The Methodists face FSU in Week 6 at home and have a pillowy soft schedule.
Then again, they are 0-4 against the Latter-day Saints of BYU. They get them on Sept. 6 before getting those Texas Christians from around the way on Sept. 21, who they are 5-20 against since 1997. Still, I like Rhett Lashlee on his yippee-ki-yay.
SMU Total Win Odds: Over 8 (-135) Under 8 (+115)
