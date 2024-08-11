College Football
2024 SMU football predictions: Ranked No. 32 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 SMU football predictions: Ranked No. 32 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:57 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

SMU Mustangs ranking: 32/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 5th in Atlantic Coast (+1500 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Nebraska (31), North Carolina State (30), Arkansas (29), Kentucky (28), Wisconsin (27)
Teams behind them: Maryland (33), Texas Tech (34), Louisville (35), Rutgers (36), Memphis (37)

[SMU 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: The Methodist ought to walk into the ACC feeling not unlike Oregon must in the Big Ten: like a contender from the moment we kick the ball. They finished 11-3, 8-0 in AAC and won the conference title in their final season. Preston Stone Jr. can sling it. Jaylan Knighton and former five-star Camar Wheaton can run it. And Jordan Hudson can take the top of the defense. I wouldn't be surprised to find out we’re talking about the Methodists this year like we did Louisville last year.

The Methodists face FSU in Week 6 at home and have a pillowy soft schedule.

Then again, they are 0-4 against the Latter-day Saints of BYU. They get them on Sept. 6 before getting those Texas Christians from around the way on Sept. 21, who they are 5-20 against since 1997. Still, I like Rhett Lashlee on his yippee-ki-yay.

SMU Total Win Odds: Over 8 (-135) Under 8 (+115)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]


 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes