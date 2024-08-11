College Football
2024 North Carolina football predictions: Ranked No. 46 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 North Carolina football predictions: Ranked No. 46 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

North Carolina Tar Heels ranking: 46/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 7th in Atlantic Coast (+3000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Louisiana (45), Boise State (44), Florida (43), Liberty (42), Colorado (41)
Teams behind them: TCU (47), BYU (48), UTSA (49), Troy (50), Duke (51)

[North Carolina 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: Yes, Mack Brown has had great quarterbacks: Vince Young, Colt McCoy, Drake Maye. But when he’s had a brilliant tailback, he’s always been lethal. But Omarion Hampton is the best one he’s had since the late Cedric Benson.

Last year, Hampton finished with the second-best mark for rushing yards in a season with 1,504 yards. This year he might go for 2,000 yards because he is going to be the offense insofar as Brown is concerned. Along with Ollie Gordon, Hampton is one of the best one-running-back rooms in the country. Don’t split the curries unless you have to. Just hand the ball to the dude wearing No. 28 and averaging 5.9 yards per carry last season, and you’ll be fine.

UNC Tar Heels Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]


 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes