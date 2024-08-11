College Football 2024 Michigan State football predictions: Ranked No. 82 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan State Ranking: 82/134

Conference ranking: 14th in Big Ten (+20000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Syracuse (81), Toledo (80), Oregon State (79), Mississippi State (78), Miami of Ohio (77).

Teams behind them: Washington (83), Wyoming (84), Boston College (85), Wake Forest (86), Illinois (87)

RJ's take: Steady as she goes is how Jonathan Smith sails. He finished 34-35 at his alma mater, Oregon State, but he won 18 of his last 25 games and the Beavers were a steady feature in the Top 25 for most of 2023.

If Spartan fans could guarantee bowl-eligibility in Year 1, I believe they would take it after a year to forget both on and off the field. Between the talented Aidan Chiles at quarterback and a proven winner in defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, the foundation is set for Smith to rebuild the program and perhaps get off to a 4-0 start before facing Ohio State in Week 5.

Michigan State's Win Total Odds: Over 5 (-105) Under 5 (-115)

