2024 Kennesaw State football predictions: Ranked No. 133 by RJ Young
Kennesaw State Ranking: 133/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 10th in Conference USA (no listed odds to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Akron (132), Kent State (131), Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129), Charlotte (128)
Teams behind them: UL Monroe (134)
[Kennesaw State 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: The Owls were great — two years ago. After fielding a team for the first time in 2015, they won 11 games four times in five years. Then they went 5-6 in 2022 and 3-6 in 2023.
Now, Kennesaw State will play its first season of FBS ball in the conference that gave us last year’s G5 New Year’s Six Bowl team.
In Year 1, just try to be better than UMass.
Kennesaw State's Win Total Odds: Over 2.5 (+100) Under 2.5 (-120)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?