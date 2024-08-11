College Football 2024 Kennesaw State football predictions: Ranked No. 133 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kennesaw State Ranking: 133/134

Kennesaw State Ranking: 133/134

Conference ranking: 10th in Conference USA (no listed odds to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Akron (132), Kent State (131), Temple (130), Eastern Michigan (129), Charlotte (128)

Teams behind them: UL Monroe (134)

[Kennesaw State 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: The Owls were great — two years ago. After fielding a team for the first time in 2015, they won 11 games four times in five years. Then they went 5-6 in 2022 and 3-6 in 2023.

Now, Kennesaw State will play its first season of FBS ball in the conference that gave us last year’s G5 New Year’s Six Bowl team.

In Year 1, just try to be better than UMass.

Kennesaw State's Win Total Odds: Over 2.5 (+100) Under 2.5 (-120)

