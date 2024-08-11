2024 Jacksonville State football predictions: Ranked No. 67 by RJ Young
Jacksonville State Gamecocks Ranking: 67/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 3rd in C-USA (+550 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Tulane (66), Arkansas State (65), Georgia Southern (64), Baylor (63), South Alabama (62)
Teams behind them: California (68), UNLV (69), South Florida (70), Marshall (71), Minnesota (72)
[Jacksonville State 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: Rich Rodriguez led the Gamecocks into their first season of FBS last year, and it was such a banger that Brent Venables snatched Rodriguez’s 2023 defensive coordinator to call defense for the Sooners in 2024.
And while Luke Olson will try to do his part as the new DC, my eyes are on former Furman QB Tyler Huff, who led the Paladins to the FCS semis last year with more than 1,800 pass yards and 500 rush yards.
Given how tough C-USA was at the top, there's reason to believe a Jacksonville State conference champion might be the last team listed here who could earn selection to the CFP if they can win three more games this year than they lost last year (9-4).
Jacksonville State's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-125)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?