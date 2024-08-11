College Football
2024 Jacksonville State football predictions: Ranked No. 67 by RJ Young
2024 Jacksonville State football predictions: Ranked No. 67 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Ranking: 67/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 3rd in C-USA (+550 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Tulane (66), Arkansas State (65), Georgia Southern (64), Baylor (63), South Alabama (62)
Teams behind them: California (68), UNLV (69), South Florida (70), Marshall (71), Minnesota (72)

[Jacksonville State 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Rich Rodriguez led the Gamecocks into their first season of FBS last year, and it was such a banger that Brent Venables snatched Rodriguez’s 2023 defensive coordinator to call defense for the Sooners in 2024.

And while Luke Olson will try to do his part as the new DC, my eyes are on former Furman QB Tyler Huff, who led the Paladins to the FCS semis last year with more than 1,800 pass yards and 500 rush yards.

Given how tough C-USA was at the top, there's reason to believe a Jacksonville State conference champion might be the last team listed here who could earn selection to the CFP if they can win three more games this year than they lost last year (9-4).

Jacksonville State's Win Total Odds: Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-125)

