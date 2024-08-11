2024 Colorado State football predictions: Ranked No. 96 by RJ Young
Colorado State Rams Ranking: 96/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 7th in Mountain West (+1200 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Northern Illinois (95), Bowling Green (94), Washington State (93), Georgia State (92), Pittsburgh (91)
Teams behind them: Indiana (97), Stanford (98), Vanderbilt (99), MTSU (100), Army (101)
[Colorado State 2024 schedule]
RJ's take: It’s been seven years since the Rams enjoyed a winning season — Mike Bobo’s 7-6 year in 2017. This is the program that has recently produced Mackey Award winner Trey McBride, Shaq Barrett, Michael Gallup and Rashard Higgins, had a 3,460-yard passer in Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and a First Team All-He-Down-There-Somewhere receiver in Tory Horton (96 catches, 1,136 yards, eight TDs) and still can't break even.
Jay Norvell enters Year 3 with an 8-16 record with an EDGE in Nuer Gatkuoth who had 11.5 tackles for loss, and a safety in Henry Blackburn who had three INTS, seven tackles for loss — and a Yes, It Was Dirty Hit on Travis Hunter — last year.
Something’s gotta give.
Colorado State's Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-140) Under 5.5 (+120)
