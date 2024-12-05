College Football 2024 College Football Week 15 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 5, 2024 12:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football conference championship weekend is here!

Just like last year, we have our weekly picks posts and gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

So if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 15.

Record:

Last Week: 5-0

Season: 48-34-2

(All times ET)

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 18 Iowa State vs. No. 16 Arizona State (noon, ABC)

ASU might be much more one dimensional on offense, with really their only wide receiver in Jordyn Tyson out for this game. Iowa State has had some problems against the run this season, but maybe the Cyclones' job is a bit easier since there isn't as much worry about the passing threat on the perimeter for ASU. Both teams have been great stories this season and one will get to continue it in the CFP. I think it will be the Cyclones. They've reversed a lot of close-game losses this season and the passing game will probably give ASU fits.

PICK: Iowa State (+2) to lose by fewer than 2 points, or win outright

CFB Week 15 Best Bets: Georgia vs. Texas, Clemson vs. SMU

SEC Championship Game

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas (4 p.m., ABC)

The first meeting was weird. Neither offense did much, combining for seven turnovers, and neither sniffed 300 yards. Texas’ OL really struggled, as Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning were sacked seven times that night. The status of Kelvin Banks is up in the air and if he really can't go, who knows how that might affect the Longhorns. Field position was a huge deal in that first meeting, as UGA punter Brett Thorson was able to flip the field. Between that and the Texas penalties, the Horns started seven drives at or inside their 20. This is a rough deal for the loser, as you don't get a bye into the quarters and will probably have to play another Big Ten or SEC team in the first round. I still think at their best, the Dawgs can beat anyone. Problem is, they haven't shown it consistently. I do like them here getting points against a team they’ve already handled. And with the concerns over the Texas offense, they should make it 2-0 vs. the Longhorns this season.

PICK: Georgia (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Joel Klatt weighs in on CFP Committee’s Rankings: Did they get it right?

ACC Championship Game

No. 18 Clemson vs. No. 9 SMU (8 p.m., ABC)

In case you can't read between the lines from Tuesday’s rankings and Warde Manuel’s comments, this sure looks like a must-win for SMU. That’s a lot of pressure to carry for a team that's basically playing a road game in Charlotte. Yes, Clemson just lost to South Carolina, but I don't think Dabo Swinney will have trouble getting his team up for a chance at the CFP after missing out the last few years. I know some of the comparative scores favor SMU, but I think that Clemson's front seven could be a problem here. Would be a hard pill to swallow for SMU, but I think the Ponies come up short here and the committee drops them behind idle Alabama.

PICK: Clemson (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Iowa State +110

Georgia +120

Clemson +120

Marshall +175

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share