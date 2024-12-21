College Football 2024 College Football Playoff odds: Who will emerge from the quarterfinals? Published Dec. 21, 2024 12:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eleven teams remain in the hunt to win a national title.

The College Football Playoff bracket was revealed on Dec. 9, and the newly-formatted tournament to determine the next champion in college football is set to begin.

The first round is underway, and each of the four quarterfinals matchups will be determined by Saturday night.

Let's check out the odds for each quarterfinal game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21, as well as what to know about each game.

No. 7 NOTRE DAME (-105) vs. No. 2 GEORGIA (-1, -115)

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

O/U: 44.5

What to know: The Fighting Irish have won 11 in a row, including their dominant 27-17 victory over Indiana in the first round of the CFP, in a game in which they led 27-3 in the fourth quarter. Georgia last took the field on Dec. 7, when it defeated Texas in the SEC Championship. The two squads have one common opponent: Georgia Tech. The Irish beat the Yellow Jackets 31-13 back on Oct. 19, while the Bulldogs edged G.T. 44-42 in eight overtimes on Nov. 29. However, the key storyline ahead of this game — the only storyline — is that Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck will almost certainly miss the CFP after suffering an injury to his throwing elbow in that Dec. 7 win over the Longhorns. Enter sophomore Gunner Stockton, who has 206 passing yards and one interception on the season. Still, the Bulldogs opened as a slight favorite, despite the shakeup at QB. How will the line fluctuate in the coming weeks?

TBD vs. No. 4 ARIZONA STATE

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

TBD vs. No. 1 OREGON

Rose Bowl pres. by Prudential

TBD vs. No. 3 BOISE STATE

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

