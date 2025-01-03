College Football 2024 College Football Playoff odds: Lookahead national title game lines favor OSU, UT Updated Jan. 3, 2025 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is there anything bookmakers love more than looking ahead?

The College Football Playoff has reached the semifinal stage, with the Capital One Orange Bowl set for Jan. 9, and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic scheduled for Jan. 10.

As of Jan. 3, Ohio State is a 6-point favorite over Texas in the first semifinal, and Notre Dame is a 1.5-point favorite over Penn State in the second semifinal.

So, with the CFP title game a little over two weeks away, why not go all the way and post the spreads for the four potential championship matchups? Here are those odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 3.

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 5 Texas

Longhorns -3

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 8 Ohio State

Buckeyes -7

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 7 Notre Dame

Longhorns -2.5

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Notre Dame

Buckeyes -6.5

The national title spreads align with what the odds say entering the semifinals: This thing is Ohio State's to lose.

After a shocking loss to Michigan to end the regular season, the Buckeyes have been mowing down opponents in the College Football Playoff.

They blasted ninth-seeded Tennessee 42-17 in the first round, before taking a 34-0 lead over top-seeded Oregon in the quarterfinals, eventually cruising to a 41-21 victory.

With that, OSU is the +100 favorite to win the national title, and enters its semifinal matchup with Texas as a 6.5-point favorite, as previously mentioned.

And if the Buckeyes get past the Longhorns, they would be 6.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish and 7-point favorites over the Nittany Lions.

Does Notre Dame Ohio State, Penn State or Texas have early edge to win CFP final?

Now, if Texas can take down the favored Buckeyes, it then would be favored over both Penn State (by 3 points) and Notre Dame (by 2.5 points) in a potential CFP title game matchup.

The Longhorns also own two CFP wins, but those wins were not nearly as dominant as Ohio State's.

Texas defeated No. 12 Clemson 38-24 in the first round, before squeaking by No. 4 Arizona State in the quarterfinals 39-31, needing two overtimes to do it.

