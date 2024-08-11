College Football 2024 Arizona State football predictions: Ranked No. 56 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona State Sun Devils ranking: 56/134

Conference ranking: 15th in Big 12 (+10000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Texas State (55), Central Florida (54), Georgia Tech (53), Fresno State (52), Duke (51)

Teams behind them: Cincinnati (57), Virginia Tech (58), Western Kentucky (59), Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61)

RJ's take: I'm a young man in college football. I tend to like my peers, and Kenny Dillingham is one of them. Any man who works his ass off the way he does — the way I do — I'll bet on figuring it out, running it out and eventually whooping opponents up one side and down the other of any mountain.

Well, this is one such mountain for Dillingham. Jaden Rashada is gone. Drew Pyne is gone. Jalin Conyers is gone.

But I like what's left and what's been brought in, including former National Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Smith, former Houston standout Alton McCaskill, former Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith, Texas-ex Troy Omeire and former five-star Raleek Brown joining Cam Skattebo on the offense.

Turn Jeff Sims into the kind of man who can take care of the football, earn the starting job and then roll out like the team that had Washington on the ropes with by-God Trenton Bourguet at QB. But that non-conference ain't no gimme. Matter of fact, it looks like getting hit with the whammy: Wyoming, Mississippi State and Texas State before going into the teeth of a Big 12 schedule that features KU, K-State, Utah and Oklahoma State.

Tighten up, Kenny. Go put "devil" in Sun Devil.

Arizona State's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+135) Under 4.5 (-160)

