2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
In 2023, Pac-12 football games will be shown on FOX Sports, ESPN and the Pac-12 Network. The Pac-12 Network will show 35 games, while FOX Sports and ESPN will each show 45 games. The season starts on Aug. 26 with USC hosting San Jose State.
Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of Pac-12 football including dates, times and TV channels.
Where can I watch Pac-12 football games? What channel will they be on?
Pac-12 football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including FOX, ESPN, Pac-12 Network and ABC.
The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will air on ABC.
How can I stream Pac-12 football or watch without cable?
Games airing on FOX or FS1 can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.
Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games.
How can I watch Pac-12 football for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, ABC or CBS for free.
2023 Pac-12 Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Week 1
Saturday, Aug 26:
- San Jose State vs. USC - 8 p.m. (PACN)
Thursday, Aug 31:
- Florida vs. Utah - 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Southern Utah vs. Arizona State - 10 p.m. (PACN)
Friday, Sep 1:
- Stanford vs. Hawaii - 11 p.m. (CBSS)
Saturday, Sep 2:
- Colorado vs. TCU - 12 p.m. (FOX)
- Portland State vs. Oregon - 3 p.m. (PACN)
- Boise State vs. Washington - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
- California vs. North Texas - 4 p.m. (ESPNU)
- Nevada vs. USC - 6:30 p.m. (PACN)
- Washington State vs. Colorado State - 7 p.m. (CBSS)
- Northern Arizona vs. Arizona - 10 p.m. (PACN)
- Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA - 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Sep 3:
- Oregon State vs. San Jose State - 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
