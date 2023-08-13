College Football 2023 college football odds: Deion and Shedeur Sanders generating betting hype Updated Aug. 13, 2023 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Colorado Buffaloes rocked the college football world by hiring Deion Sanders as head coach this offseason, and the aftershocks are being felt, as bettors are backing the Buffaloes to exceed expectations and his son Shedeur to win the Heisman Trophy this upcoming season.

Keep in mind, Shedeur Sanders has yet to throw a pass during a game for the Buffaloes.

RELATED: Matt Leinart's top five college football teams of all time

He followed his father to Colorado from FCS school Jackson State, where Shedeur was 21-3 in two seasons as a starter, completing 616-of-901 passes (68.4%) for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year and won the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation's top player at a historically black college or university (HBCU).

The majority of bettors at BetMGM (88%) are backing the Buffaloes to exceed their Over/Under win total of 3.5 wins. Colorado's last winning season came in 2016 (10-4).

"I have never seen so many people interested in a program that frankly was 1-11 last year," said RJ Young, FOX Sports college football analyst and host of The Number One College Football Show.

Take a look at the current Heisman odds, and if sportsbooks believe Sanders has a chance.

2023-24 Heisman Trophy odds *

Caleb Williams, USC: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Jayden Daniels, LSU: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Quinn Ewers, Texas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jordan Travis, Florida State: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Michael Penix Jr., Washington: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Carson Beck, Georgia: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drake Maye, North Carolina: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Kyle McCord, Ohio State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bo Nix, Oregon: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Drew Allar, Penn State: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joe Milton, Tennessee: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

ALSO

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

DJ Uiagalelei. Oregon State: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

* odds as of 8/13/2023

Bettors seem to be reacting to one of the most anticipated father-son, head coach-quarterback arrivals in college football history.

Then the Shedeur Sanders hype train shifted into another gear with his play at Colorado's camp.

Also transferring from Jackson State to Colorado is two-way star Travis Hunter, a sophomore receiver and cornerback.

Hunter was a five-star recruit who originally committed to Florida State in 2020.

The new arrivals in Boulder are determined to prove the naysayers wrong and make CU a contender.

"That's how it was at Jackson. It was the same thing, a lot of people want to see you fail, so it's just like, we don't really pay that no mind," Shedeur Sanders told Young. "We've already been through it before. So all we do is just focus on what we can control. And then that's it. But it's normal. It's just a new year. That's all it is."

RJ Young talks to key members of the Colorado Buffaloes FOX Sports’ RJ Young sits down with defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.

We'll find out right away if the hype is justified, as the Buffaloes open the season at College Football Playoff runner-up TCU on Sept. 2 (noon ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

Are you ready to put down a wager on the Buffaloes or Heisman Trophy futures? Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news in college football and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share