2023 College Football odds: Can Iowa Hawkeyes keep Under streak going?

Updated Nov. 13, 2023 12:28 p.m. ET

The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes are 8-2, but they have a rapidly growing fan base: Under bettors.

Kirk Ferentz's Iowa team is 8-2 on the Under this season, with that bet hitting in their past five games. In fact, it was September when the Hawkeyes last hit the Over (Sept. 30, a 26-16 win over Michigan State with the O/U at 36.5).

Can Iowa keep its Under streak going?

The Hawkeyes play host to the 5-5 Illinois Fighting Illini at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (FS1 and FOX Sports App). 

The O/U is currently set at 30.5 combined points.

Sat 8:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
22
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

Iowa is 5-4-1 against the spread (ATS) this season but has the 11th-worst scoring offense in the nation at 18.8 points per game.

Illinois is 2-8 ATS, averages 23.8 PPG, and has hit the Over the past three weeks, scoring 21 or more points four games in a row.

Here's a look at Iowa's O/U performance this season:

Sept. 2 @ Iowa 24, Utah State 14 (Under 43.5)
Sept. 9 Iowa 20, @ Iowa State 13 (Under 34.5)
Sept. 16 @ Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 (Over 43.5) 
Sept. 23 @ Penn State 31, Iowa 0 (Under 37.5)
Sept. 30 @ Iowa 26, Michigan State 16 (Over 36.5)
Oct. 7 @ Iowa 20, Purdue 14 (Under 38.5)
Oct. 14 Iowa 15 @ Wisconsin 6 (Under 34)
Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, @ Iowa 10 (Under 30.5)
Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 @ Wrigley Field (Under 32)
Nov. 11 @ Iowa 22, Rutgers 0 (Under 27.5)

Iowa set a record last week when it opened with an O/U of 28.5 against Rutgers, the lowest total in college football history.

The O/U closed at 27.5, and the Hawkeyes beat the Scarlet Knights 22-0, going Under the number again.

Iowa posted its first shutout in Big Ten play since 2019.

Are you going to play the Under for the Illinois-Iowa game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in college football and other sports.

