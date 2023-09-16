2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late Iowa TD sinks Western Michigan bettors
The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes, ahead by 24 points, declined to take a knee late in Saturday's game against the Western Michigan Broncos.
What happened next made Broncos backers who took the 28.5 points fall to their knees in disappointment.
RELATED: Week 3 top plays
The Hawkeyes (3-0) scored a touchdown with 30 seconds left to cover the spread in a 41-10 victory.
Here's how the finish affected bettors:
Broncos backers were feeling comfortable as the underdogs trailed 14-10 at halftime. Those bettors were still hanging on as the Broncos trailed 31-10 with six minutes to go.
Iowa's Drew Stevens kicked a 31-yard field goal with 5:20 left, giving the Hawkeyes a 34-10 lead. Still covering!
After WMU's first two plays following the kickoff, the Broncos (1-2) had third-and-1. But the Broncos lost a yard on a run, then threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at their own 33.
WMU then gave up a 21-yard pass to the Broncos' 9 with two minutes left.
Surely the Hawkeyes would take a couple knees or, at worst, run some clock and kick a field goal.
But on fourth down from the 2, instead of kicking said field goal or taking a knee and shaking hands, the Hawkeyes ran a play.
Max White ran for a touchdown with 30 seconds left, as Broncos bettors who took the 28.5 points ripped up their tickets.
Stay with FOX Sports for the latest news on gambling and other sports.
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Big Noon Live: Penn State pulls away to rout Illinois; Deion Sanders led pregame party
2023 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
Klatt: What to expect in Penn State-Illinois, Colorado State-Colorado and more
'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime
-
Colorado's Deion Sanders fires back: CSU coach 'messed around,' made it personal
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites
College football Week 3 top plays: Ohio State routs WKU, tempers flare ahead of Colorado-CSU
-
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Big Noon Live: Penn State pulls away to rout Illinois; Deion Sanders led pregame party
2023 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
Colorado State vs. Colorado: TV channel, live stream, time, how to watch – September 16
Klatt: What to expect in Penn State-Illinois, Colorado State-Colorado and more
'Big Noon Kickoff' Colorado pregame lineup will feature Gronk, Lil' Wayne, Coach Prime
-
Colorado's Deion Sanders fires back: CSU coach 'messed around,' made it personal
2023 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule: How to watch, dates, times, TV channel
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites