College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late Iowa TD sinks Western Michigan bettors Updated Sep. 16, 2023 10:30 p.m. ET

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes, ahead by 24 points, declined to take a knee late in Saturday's game against the Western Michigan Broncos.

What happened next made Broncos backers who took the 28.5 points fall to their knees in disappointment.

The Hawkeyes (3-0) scored a touchdown with 30 seconds left to cover the spread in a 41-10 victory.

Here's how the finish affected bettors:

Broncos backers were feeling comfortable as the underdogs trailed 14-10 at halftime. Those bettors were still hanging on as the Broncos trailed 31-10 with six minutes to go.

Iowa's Drew Stevens kicked a 31-yard field goal with 5:20 left, giving the Hawkeyes a 34-10 lead. Still covering!

After WMU's first two plays following the kickoff, the Broncos (1-2) had third-and-1. But the Broncos lost a yard on a run, then threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at their own 33.

WMU then gave up a 21-yard pass to the Broncos' 9 with two minutes left.

Surely the Hawkeyes would take a couple knees or, at worst, run some clock and kick a field goal.

But on fourth down from the 2, instead of kicking said field goal or taking a knee and shaking hands, the Hawkeyes ran a play.

Max White ran for a touchdown with 30 seconds left, as Broncos bettors who took the 28.5 points ripped up their tickets.

