2023 College Football Bad Beats: Early slide sinks Pittsburgh bettors
Starting a slide one step early was costly for Pittsburgh Panthers bettors on Saturday.
Wake Forest (+120 on the moneyline, bet $10 to win $22 total), led by a quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer and was making his first college start, pulled out a 21-17 home victory over Pitt on Saturday.
The teams scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes in a finish Wake Forest fans will be talking about for years.
Here's how the Demon Deacons pulled out the victory.
On third-and-8 from Pitt's 9-yard line, and holding a 17-14 lead with a minute to go, Panthers quarterback Christian Veilleux took off on a run but started his slide just shy of the first down.
Wake Forest called timeout with 45 seconds left and the Panthers, covering as a 2.5-point favorite, punted.
Six plays later, Wake Forest's Santino Marucci threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hite with seven seconds left.
Pitt was -142 on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $17.04 total). Panthers bettors on the moneyline and who gave the 2.5 points lost on the late TD.
