College Basketball What To Bet Today: The men's and women's Sweet 16s Updated Mar. 28, 2025 12:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sports are an everyday thing — meaning there is always an opportunity to throw down a few bucks.

Currently, we're in the midst of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, with the NBA and NHL playoffs approaching, and the new MLB season began Thursday.

Like we said, a lot of wagering options.

With that, on weekdays, FOX Sports will discuss a few big games and matches on tap, and the individual performances to potentially keep an eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what to bet for March 28, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAAM — Sweet 16

(6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State

MSU -3.5, ML: MSU -180, O/U 143.5

What to know: Tom Izzo is in his 16th Sweet 16. In MSU's final eight regular-season games, it had seven ranked matchups, going 6-1. It then defeated Bryant and New Mexico in the first two rounds. So the Spartans are on a heater. However, Ole Miss is coming off an upset of Iowa State in the Round of 32, dominating a team that many thought could challenge for the national title.

The odds: Michigan State is eighth on the title oddsboard, at +2800, while Ole Miss is last, at +10000.

(3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee

TENN -4.5, ML: TENN -205, O/U 144.5

What to know: In Mark Pope's first year as UK coach — having replaced John Calipari — he has the Wildcats in the Sweet 16. Wins over Troy and Illinois got them here. Tennessee beat Wofford and UCLA in the first two rounds. Most notable about this game is that these two teams faced off twice in the regular season. Kentucky won both — by five at Tennessee and then by 11 in Lexington.

The odds: Tennessee is at +2000 on the title oddsboard (seventh), with Kentucky checking in at +7500 (ninth).

(5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn

AUB -8.5, ML: AUB -440, O/U 153.5

What to know: Michigan won the Big Ten title before silencing UC San Diego in the Round of 64 and upsetting Texas A&M in the Round of 32. The Tigers, meanwhile, lost three of their last four to end the regular season, but have eased past Alabama State and Creighton in the first two rounds. Has Auburn rebounded from a rough few weeks? Or will Michigan's hot streak continue?

The odds: Auburn spent most of the year atop the title oddsboard, but now it is fourth, at +600. Michigan is 10th, at +9000.

(4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston

HOU -8.5, ML: HOU -410, O/U 131.5

What to know: Purdue has two double-digit wins in the first two rounds, over High Point and McNeese. But those wins came over 12- and 13-seeds, respectively. Houston is not that. The No. 1-seeded Cougars won the Big 12 title before blasting SIU Edwardsville in the Round of 64 and edging Gonzaga in the Round of 32.

The odds: Houston is third on the title oddsboard, at +500, with Purdue checking in at 11th, at +10000.

NCAAW — Sweet 16

(3) North Carolina vs. (2) Duke

DUKE -5.5, ML: DUKE -238, O/U 121.5

What to know: Familiar opponents, much? The in-state rivals faced off twice this season, with North Carolina winning at home in overtime, and Duke defending its home court later in the season.

The odds: Duke is sixth on the title oddsboard, at +2500, while UNC is second-to-last, at +14000.

(4) Maryland vs. (1) South Carolina

SC -17.5, ML: SC -2400, O/U 150.5

What to know: South Carolina ended the regular season as a top-five team in the nation, alongside UCLA, UConn, USC and Texas. Maryland faced UCLA, USC and Texas during the regular season. The Terrapins went 0-3. However, South Carolina beat Indiana by only nine in the last round. Maryland beat the Hoosiers by 14 in the regular season. Something there?

The odds: The Lady Gamecocks are second on the title oddsboard, at +175. Maryland is last, at +15000.

(3) LSU vs. (2) NC State

LSU -3.5, ML: LSU -162, O/U 153.5

What to know: After losing three of its last four to end the regular season, LSU won its first two Tournament games by a combined 85 points. NC State lost to Duke in the ACC title game before winning its first two Tournament games by a combined 54 points. Something has to give here.

The odds: LSU is at +3000 on the title oddsboard (seventh). NC State is at +5000 (10th).

(5) Ole Miss vs. (1) UCLA

UCLA -8.5, ML: UCLA -410, O/U 133.5

What to know: UCLA is the overall No. 1 seed and beat USC in the Big Ten title game to end the regular season. It also beat South Carolina this season. Ole Miss had a murderers' row of a regular-season schedule, facing USC, UConn, Texas (twice), Tennessee, NC State, South Carolina and LSU this year. It went 1-7 in those games.

The odds: UCLA is third on the title oddsboard, at +700, while Ole Miss is near the bottom, at +10000 (14th).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share