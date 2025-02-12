Villanova downs No. 9 St. John's on late 3-pointer in 73-71 thriller
Tyler Perkins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining and Villanova defeated No. 9 St. John's 73-71 on Wednesday night, ending the Red Storm's 10-game winning streak.
With just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Perkins made a 3-point shot to give the Wildcats an 11-point edge. But St. John's quickly mounted a comeback and retook the lead less than three minutes later.
The two teams traded leads from there, and Simeon Wilcher's 3-pointer gave the Red Storm a one-point advantage with 28 seconds left. Perkins responded with the game-winner 20 seconds later.
Wooga Poplar scored 22 points and Eric Dixon added 17 in a critical victory for the Wildcats (15-10, 8-6 Big East), who have won three in a row.
Aaron Scott led four players in double figures with 22 points for the Red Storm (21-4, 12-2), who lead the Big East by one game over No. 24 Creighton.
St. John's and Creighton meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden (3 p.m. ET on FS1). Villanova next plays at Providence on Saturday.
Kadary Richmond had 17 points and 10 assists for St. John's. Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr. scored 12 apiece.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
