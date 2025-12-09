UConn vs. Florida Prediction, How to Watch Jimmy V Classic, Odds, Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they tip-off in the nightcap of the Jimmy V Classic against the No. 18 Florida Gators (5-3) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

UConn vs. Florida How to Watch & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Florida Prediction

UConn heads into this top 25 matchup looking every bit like a team built to stay near the top of the national conversation. The Huskies are 8-1 and they have dominated on both ends. They are scoring 91 points per game and allowing only 60.4, a combination that has put them in control of every matchup so far.

Florida enters at 5-3 and is coming off a loss to Duke. The Gators have been strong on the glass and lead the nation with 47.6 rebounds per game, but their offense has struggled against top competition. Thomas Haugh leads them with 18.6 points per game, yet UConn has held opponents to 37.4% shooting.

All signs point to UConn seizing this one.

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)

Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Prediction: UConn 80, Florida 68

UConn vs. Florida Betting Insights

Betting Line Implied Predictions

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the encounter is Huskies 74, Gators 71.

The Huskies have a 63.9% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Gators have a 40.3% implied probability to come out on top.

Key Spread Facts

UConn has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

UConn has covered the spread twice this season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Florida has won its only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Key Total Facts

Three times so far this season, the Huskies and their opponent have combined for more than 145.5 points.

So far this year, six Gators games have featured more than 145.5 points scored.

The Huskies and Gators average 163.5 points per game combined, which is 18.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Key Moneyline Facts

UConn has put together a 5-1 record in games when it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -177 or shorter, UConn has a record of 4-1 (80% win percentage).

Florida has played as an underdog of +148 or more once this season and lost that game.

UConn vs. Florida: Recent Results

Huskies vs Gators Recent Games Date Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Result 3/23/2025 Gators -9.5 150.5 -490 +369 77-75 FL

UConn vs. Florida: 2025-26 Stats Comparison

UConn Florida Points Scored Per Game (Rank) 80.1 (132) 83.4 (87) Points Allowed (Rank) 60.4 (7) 71.9 (151) Rebounds (Rank) 9.7 (176) 15.3 (1) 3pt Made (Rank) 7.7 (205) 7.9 (185) Assists (Rank) 17.9 (38) 14.8 (167) Turnovers (Rank) 8.9 (17) 13.6 (308)

UConn 2025-26 Key Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tarris Reed Jr. 4 15.5 8.3 1.3 1.3 2.0 0.0 Solomon Ball 9 14.6 3.6 1.6 0.9 0.3 1.9 Alex Karaban 9 13.4 5.8 2.3 0.9 1.1 1.9 Silas Demary Jr. 9 10.4 4.7 5.6 1.9 0.2 0.3 Eric Reibe 9 9.7 4.9 0.3 0.3 1.4 0.2

Florida 2025-26 Key Players

