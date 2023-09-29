College Basketball
UConn standout Donovan Clingan expected to miss a month with foot injury
Updated Sep. 29, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

UConn standout center Donovan Clingan suffered a foot strain in practice earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined for a month.

The program stated in a release that Clingan is expected to be fully recovered by the end of October and be ready by the start of the season.

The 7-foot-2 Bristol, Connecticut native was a member of the All-Big East Freshman team last season. He is expected to be in the mix for Conference Player of the Year and All-American honors this upcoming year. 

Clingan averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 13 minutes per game last year as a reserve to Adama Sanogo on the reigning national champions. All signs pointed to Clingan taking over the lead center role for the Huskies this upcoming year and being a leader in their pursuit of a title defense. While roughly a month from now is still ahead of the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season, this is a situation worth monitoring because Connecticut is pegged to be a top-10 preseason team and Clingan was a huge reason why. 

The Huskies are set to open the season on Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

