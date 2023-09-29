College Basketball UConn standout Donovan Clingan expected to miss a month with foot injury Updated Sep. 29, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

UConn standout center Donovan Clingan suffered a foot strain in practice earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined for a month.

The program stated in a release that Clingan is expected to be fully recovered by the end of October and be ready by the start of the season.

The 7-foot-2 Bristol, Connecticut native was a member of the All-Big East Freshman team last season. He is expected to be in the mix for Conference Player of the Year and All-American honors this upcoming year.

Clingan averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in just 13 minutes per game last year as a reserve to Adama Sanogo on the reigning national champions. All signs pointed to Clingan taking over the lead center role for the Huskies this upcoming year and being a leader in their pursuit of a title defense. While roughly a month from now is still ahead of the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season, this is a situation worth monitoring because Connecticut is pegged to be a top-10 preseason team and Clingan was a huge reason why.

The Huskies are set to open the season on Nov. 6 against Northern Arizona.

