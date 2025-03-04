College Basketball UCLA avoids calamitous collapse to pull out 73-69 win over Northwestern Published Mar. 4, 2025 12:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UCLA seemed set for a blowout win over Northwestern, but then the Wildcats deployed a swarming press and roared back. The Bruins survived the late surge to eke out a 73-69 win, avoiding a catastrophic collapse.

The teams went back-and-forth throughout the second half until the Bruins went on a 12-2 run. Back-to-back dunks by Tyler Bilodeau gave UCLA a 68-54 lead with 3:07 remaining. Desperate, the Wildcats pressured the length of the court, trapping the Bruins and forcing a trio of costly turnovers.

Point guard Dylan Andrews threw away a pair of passes, both of which turned into dunks from Northwestern's Ty Berry. Then, with 26 seconds left, Bilodeau traveled and Northwestern capitalized on the ensuing possession when Berry cut backdoor for a layup that narrowed the score to 68-67.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berry scored nine points over the last 2:13 to give the Wildcats a chance. Northwestern had a shot to tie it at 69, but forward Nick Martinelli turned the ball over on a drive to the basket and then K.J. Windham committed a clear path foul against Eric Dailey Jr. Dailey hit both foul shots to give UCLA a four-point advantage with eight seconds left, essentially sealing the game.

Bilodeau, who leads UCLA with 14.1 points per game, scored 19 points to lead UCLA on Monday. Dailey added 12 and Spanish center Aday Mara had his second double-double of the season (11 points, 10 rebounds). UCLA is 7-0 this season when Mara scores in double digits.

Berry led the Wildcats with 22 on Senior Night, while Martinelli had 20. Northwestern (16-14 overall, 7-12 Big Ten) sits just half a game up on Iowa and Southern California for 15th place in the Big Ten, which is the final qualifying spot for the Big Ten Tournament.

UCLA has won 10 of its last 13 games and improved to 8-3 in games decided by five points or fewer. The Bruins (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten) sit half a game back of Wisconsin, Maryland and Purdue for the final double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Northwestern saw its three-game winning streak come to an end and finishes at No. 13 Maryland on Saturday.

UCLA wraps up the regular season at home against USC on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share