Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri upset No. 1 Kansas, 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri upset No. 1 Kansas, 76-67

Published Dec. 8, 2024 5:27 p.m. ET

Tamar Bates had 29 points and five steals to help Missouri beat Hunter Dickinson and No. 1 Kansas, 76-67, on Sunday.

Mark Mitchell scored 17 points in Missouri’s first win over Kansas since a 74-71 victory on Feb. 4, 2012. Anthony Robinson II had 11 points and five steals for the Tigers (8-1), and Josh Gray grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Dickinson had 19 points and 14 rebounds, but he also committed seven turnovers. The Jayhawks (7-2) have lost two straight on the road after falling 76-63 against Creighton on Wednesday night.

Missouri opened a 57-33 lead with 14:15 remaining on a jump shot from Tony Perkins. But the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 30-8 over the next 11:55.

Bates scored 18 to help Missouri to a 39-25 lead at the break. The Tigers then opened the second half with a 16-6 run.

Takeaways

Kansas: Missouri's size and defensive pressure were too much for the Jayhawks, who are 5-5 at Mizzou Arena since it opened in 2004.

Missouri: Improved to 4-5 against Kansas when the Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Key moment

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to lift Missouri to a 68-63 lead with 2:03 remaining. Gray then hit a pair of free throws and Bates converted a layup to make it 72-63 with 1:16 to play.

Key stat

Kansas committed 22 turnovers, including 14 in the first half.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts Long Island on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Basketball
Kansas Jayhawks
Missouri Tigers
