Kadary Richmond's 24 points help Seton Hall beat Butler, 78-72
Kadary Richmond scored 24 points as Seton Hall beat Butler, 78-72, on Saturday.
Richmond also had 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East Conference). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Dre Davis had 14 points and was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).
The Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4) were led by Posh Alexander, who recorded 17 points, four assists and two steals. Butler also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Jalen Thomas. Jahmyl Telfort also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.
Addae-Wusu put up 12 points in the first half for Seton Hall, which led 45-37 at halftime. Richmond scored Seton Hall's last six points as they finished off a six-point victory.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
