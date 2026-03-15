Purdue Powers Past Michigan In Big Ten Tournament Championship Game
Oscar Cluff scored 21 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn had 20 and No. 7 seed Purdue topped top-seeded Michigan on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament championship, 80-72.
Braden Smith had 14 points, 11 assists and three steals as Purdue (27-8) added to an impressive turnaround after closing the regular season with four losses in six games. Fletcher Loyer made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
The Boilermakers won the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2023 and third time overall. They lost to the Wolverines in the final in 1998 and 2018.
Yaxel Lendeborg scored 20 points for top-seeded Michigan (31-3), which beat Purdue 91-80 in their regular-season meeting on Feb. 17. Aday Mara had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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