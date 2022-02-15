College Basketball Providence Friars built for deep NCAA Tournament run 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

Experience wins in March.

And few teams (if any) entering the NCAA Tournament next month will be filled with as many veterans as Providence.

The Friars are built for a title run — and not just in the Big East.

Do they have the overall talent? Sure. But the sense of urgency on this team is the driving force in leading them to the top of the Big East and into a Tuesday night showdown with traditional conference power Villanova.

Providence has five graduate student-athletes on the roster. That’s the most the Friars have had in the program's history. That’s not surprising, with players being able to get a COVID season.

Still, the number of games played — a combined total of 774 among seven players — is an overwhelming reason the Friars are 21-2 and 11-1 in the Big East. Oh, and the average age for the team is 23 years old.

"We just mesh so well," said senior Nate Watson, who battled knee injuries earlier in his career but has turned himself into one of the best bigs in the country. "We are an older group, and everybody has the same goal to win. We don’t care about stats."

The sense of urgency has been contagious. Watson, Noah Horchler (one of the best glue guys in the country) and Indiana transfer Al Durham will be finished playing college basketball after this season.

Justin Minaya, who has a medical redshirt season to use, could come back, and A.J. Reeves could use his COVID season if he wants to return.

Ed Croswell has only one season of eligibility remaining. Jared Bynum, the playmaker the Friars lacked last season, and Brycen Goodine each have two seasons left, and Alyn Breed has three.

"It all puts emphasis on one last year," Durham said. "We all want to do things we haven’t done. I haven’t been to the tournament. I keep hearing that the tournament changes your life. I’ve heard about the magic of March Madness. It’s the promise land. That has lit a fire in a lot of us this year.’’

Durham was on underachieving teams at Indiana and fell short of the tournament the past few seasons. Providence coach Ed Cooley, a top-five candidate for national coach of the year, had known Durham for quite some time and recruited him. That connection and relationship were the main reasons Durham chose Providence.

But not all transfers are created equal. Durham had to ensure that he was coming to Providence to win, not to increase his draft status or as a professional plan.

"Coach Cooley can be your best friend and be hard on you,’’ Durham said. "He’s always checking on your mental health. He’s about bringing joy into everyone’s life. He made the biggest impact on my life since he cares for us all.’’

Watson said Durham completely bought in to the Friars' program the moment he stepped foot on campus.

"He didn’t come here to average 30 points," Watson said of the senior guard. "He came here to help Coach Cooley win a championship. I know he’s been hurt, and he’s sacrificing his body. He helped us win so many games. He’s got so much heart. He’s my roommate and one of the hardest workers I’ve seen in the program.’’

Durham is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 points per game. Watson leads the Friars with 13.6 points per game.

Watson echoed Durham’s thoughts on Cooley, saying that because he came from humble beginnings, from inner-city Providence to rising to the top at his local school, he is a motivator for all of them. Cooley stuck with Watson during his injury and inconsistencies earlier in his career.

"He’s the best coach I’ve ever had," Watson said. "He’s on a mission this year."

So is this team.

The evidence is in how the Friars have handled close games. Providence has won nine games by five or fewer points.

"A lot of us have played in close games in our careers," Durham said. "We’ve learned how to win them."

And the Friars didn’t wilt after a COVID pause. Providence is unlikely to reschedule the three games lost at Creighton, at Seton Hall and at home against UConn.

But if the Friars beat the Wildcats on Tuesday, they will have a three-game lead on Nova with four games left, including a return game at Villanova. The Big East will award the top seed of the tournament by percentage if the Friars end up playing fewer games.

Because the pause occurred in Omaha prior to Providence's Jan. 11 game at Creighton, the Friars have won seven games in a row. That streak features three road wins, including one at Xavier, one of the toughest places to get a win in the Big East.

Watson said he was a bit concerned after the break, but he said Cooley focused on conditioning on the first day of practice.

"We never dwelled on it," Durham said. "We were mentally prepared. We got better."

The Dunkin' Donuts Center should be rocking Tuesday night for the showdown against Villanova, with a pair of top-10 teams in a battle for first in the Big East.

"It’s a big game,’’ Durham said. "We know who we are. We’re level-headed. We are motivated, and I like our chances against anybody.’’

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

