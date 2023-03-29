College Basketball
College Basketball

Penn State reportedly hires Mike Rhoades as men's basketball coach

Published Mar. 29, 2023 2:18 p.m. ET

Penn State and Mike Rhoades have agreed to a deal to make him the school's next men's basketball coach, per CBS Sports.

Rhoades has spent the past six seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a combined 129-61 mark, including three NCAA Tournament appearances and two first-place finishes in the A10. VCU finished this past season with a 27-8 record, which included winning both the A10 regular-season title and tournament title. The Rams fell to Saint Mary's in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. 

Before arriving at VCU in 2017, Rhoades spent three seasons at Rice, leading the Owls to a 23-12 mark in his final year there.

Rhoades will replace Micah Shrewsberry, who left for Notre Dame. Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 37-31 record in two seasons, including the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and first win in the Big Dance since 2001.

College Basketball
VCU Rams
Penn State Nittany Lions
