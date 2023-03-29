Penn State reportedly hires Mike Rhoades as men's basketball coach
Penn State and Mike Rhoades have agreed to a deal to make him the school's next men's basketball coach, per CBS Sports.
Rhoades has spent the past six seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a combined 129-61 mark, including three NCAA Tournament appearances and two first-place finishes in the A10. VCU finished this past season with a 27-8 record, which included winning both the A10 regular-season title and tournament title. The Rams fell to Saint Mary's in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Before arriving at VCU in 2017, Rhoades spent three seasons at Rice, leading the Owls to a 23-12 mark in his final year there.
Rhoades will replace Micah Shrewsberry, who left for Notre Dame. Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 37-31 record in two seasons, including the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and first win in the Big Dance since 2001.
Read more:
- Final Four predictions: How each team can win, key players, more
- March Madness 2023: Everything to know about the Final Four
- Dominant again as Dan Hurley promised, UConn rolls into Final Four
- ‘Built for this moment’: FAU revels in its stunning run
- Jim Larranaga is back in Final Four and soaking it all in
- King of New York: Markquis Nowell's epic show at MSG is one for history books
- Final Four 2023: It's a different kind of field this time, and that's good for the sport2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament2023 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Posh Alexander on the move
- Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more2023 March Madness Elite Eight highlights: SDSU tops Creighton, Miami beats TexasWomen's Final Four: Everything to know about South Carolina-Iowa, LSU-Virginia Tech
- March Madness 2023: Everything to know about the Final FourVillanova All-American Maddy Siegrist declares for WNBA Draft2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, Sweet 16 scores, locations
- Final Four 2023: It's a different kind of field this time, and that's good for the sport2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament2023 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Posh Alexander on the move
- Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more2023 March Madness Elite Eight highlights: SDSU tops Creighton, Miami beats TexasWomen's Final Four: Everything to know about South Carolina-Iowa, LSU-Virginia Tech
- March Madness 2023: Everything to know about the Final FourVillanova All-American Maddy Siegrist declares for WNBA Draft2023 March Madness Schedule: How to watch, TV, Sweet 16 scores, locations