College Basketball Pac-12 Tournament semis takeaways: UCLA blows out Oregon, loses Adem Bona Published Mar. 10, 2023 11:41 p.m. EST

Note: Bryan Fischer is sharing takeaways on the action throughout the Pac-12 Tournament.

GAME 1: UCLA 75, OREGON 56

LAS VEGAS — This was supposed to be a special time for UCLA basketball, one where a title-winning regular season fueled a run during the only month that mattered for the sport's preeminent blueblood.

Instead, March has turned into much more of a nightmare for Mick Cronin's team as the Bruins' hopes of winning the national title for the first time since 1995 have now suffered two critical blows in less than a week.

The latest came on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal against fourth-seeded Oregon, an eventual 75-56 win that proved to be potentially crippling to the program's long-term goal of cutting down the nets in Houston four weeks from now.

Just six days after seeing conference defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark go down with what was reportedly a season-ending leg injury on Senior Day at Pauley Pavilion, UCLA watched as the league's freshman of the year Adem Bona crumpled to the court with a left shoulder injury after diving for a loose ball with 16:14 left.

Ducks coach Dana Altman was so concerned at seeing the play unfold at his feet that he immediately waved over trainers, causing a ripple of distress to shoot through the rest of the UCLA bench for the Nigerian forward who had looked terrific on both ends of the court.

Bona, who finished with four points and four rebounds in 18 minutes, was ably replaced by Kenneth Nwuba and Mac Etienne to close out the victory, but neither have the kind of athleticism in the low post that could prove key in the NCAA Tournament.

"We've got guys on scholarship for a reason. They practice hard and we prepare them for a reason," Cronin said. "It gets them ready for next week and gets them experience."

If there was a silver lining for Cronin and company in the absence of the big man, it came in the form of the rest of the starters stepping up their game to help salt it away against an Oregon side that was fighting for a place in the big dance next week.

"We stepped it up, the guys were awesome," Cronin said. "Onward we fight."

Veteran guard Tyger Campbell had a career-high 28 points, all but eight of which came in the second half. He was also deadly from long range in knocking down four 3-pointers while dishing six superb assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. started slow, but ended up with 18 points and 10 rebounds for yet another double-double by the Pac-12 Player of the Year.

"He's our closer," Jaquez Jr. said of his senior teammate. "He gets us into position to make plays."

Oregon was not without their own injury concerns as big man N'Faly Dante did end up starting after needing to be helped off the floor on Thursday night in a quarterfinal win over Washington State. He notched eight points and 10 boards but didn't appear as effective as he had been most of the season while playing 16 minutes. Will Richardson contributed a team-high 10 points in a quality effort but it was too little to matter in the end for a talented team that was frustratingly inconsistent for most of 2023.

The loss likely ends any hopes the Ducks had at reaching the NCAA Tournament after entering the night 44th in the NCAA NET rankings but dropping to 2-9 against Quad 1 teams. Still, an NIT bid could prove fruitful for Altman to build toward next season and much higher hopes in Eugene.

The Bruins, meanwhile, remain in contention for one of the four No. 1 seeds in the tournament and a favorable path to make it back to the Final Four that would include a regional in the same building they've grown accustomed to in Las Vegas.

Those are thoughts for another time, however, as Cronin tries to refocus his team on the task at hand on Saturday night as the program looks to win the conference tournament for the first time since 2014.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

