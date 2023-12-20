College Basketball
Oregon State, Washington State reportedly could be WCC affiliates in non-football sports
College Basketball

Oregon State, Washington State reportedly could be WCC affiliates in non-football sports

Updated Dec. 20, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET

Oregon State and Washington State are working on a deal to become affiliate members of the West Coast Conference for basketball and other Olympic sports for two years, per multiple reports.

A deal could be done as soon as this week, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because details had not been finalized. WCC university presidents were expected to meet by Thursday to consider the proposed arrangement, which was first reported by CBS Sports.

Earlier this month, Oregon State and Washington State announced a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for next season as they try to survive the collapse of the Pac-12, with the other 10 schools all leaving for other leagues next summer. The Beavers and Cougars will play six football games against Mountain West opponents and pay the league $14 million as part of the scheduling agreement.

The schools had discussions about expanding the agreement with the Mountain West to other sports, one of the people said, but were also looking into alternative plans with the WCC, which includes men’s basketball power Gonzaga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WCC also includes Saint Mary's, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Loyola Marymount, Portland, Pacific and Pepperdine.

The agreement being discussed with the WCC would allow Oregon State and Washington State to compete in conference tournaments.

The deal being considered does not include baseball for now, one of the people said. Oregon State's baseball program has been one of the best in the country over the last 20 years with six College World Series appearances.

An agreement with the WCC would allow Oregon State and Washington State to keep the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for at least one year. NCAA rules allow a conference to have as few as two teams for up to two years.

Oregon State and Washington State last week won an important legal victory when the state Supreme Court in Washington declined to review a lower court's ruling that gave the two schools full control over Pac-12 decision-making and assets.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue, Houston and Arizona on top

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Kansas, Purdue, Houston and Arizona on top

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes