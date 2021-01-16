College Basketball North Carolina Fans Get Their Prize 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's not another banner in the Dean Dome, but it is another honor worth bragging about for the UNC basketball program.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, North Carolina Tar Heels fans were crowned the best fan base in the country by winning the Ultimate Fan Bracket poll on the @CBBonFOX Twitter.

UNC won in buzzer-beater fashion, defeating BYU by a close margin in a final tilt that generated nearly 120,000 votes. The Tar Heels also beat No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 13 Murray State, No. 8 North Carolina State and No. 16 Robert Morris en route to victory (teams were ranked by the size of their social media followings).

The prize for UNC included an exclusive FOX Sports trophy and a celebratory billboard in the territory of their rival team’s campus.

The UNC fan base naturally decided to place that billboard in Durham, North Carolina – right next to Duke University.

If you're a UNC fan – or love a heated rivalry – make sure to check out the billboard.

