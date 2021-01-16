College Basketball
College Basketball

North Carolina Fans Get Their Prize

1 hour ago

It's not another banner in the Dean Dome, but it is another honor worth bragging about for the UNC basketball program.

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, North Carolina Tar Heels fans were crowned the best fan base in the country by winning the Ultimate Fan Bracket poll on the @CBBonFOX Twitter.

UNC won in buzzer-beater fashion, defeating BYU by a close margin in a final tilt that generated nearly 120,000 votes. The Tar Heels also beat No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Purdue, No. 13 Murray State, No. 8 North Carolina State and No. 16 Robert Morris en route to victory (teams were ranked by the size of their social media followings).

The prize for UNC included an exclusive FOX Sports trophy and a celebratory billboard in the territory of their rival team’s campus.

The UNC fan base naturally decided to place that billboard in Durham, North Carolina – right next to Duke University.

If you're a UNC fan – or love a heated rivalry – make sure to check out the billboard.

And if you're really into it, snap a photo, tag @CBBonFOX on Twitter, and use the hashtag #FOXFanBracket for a chance to be featured on the @CBBonFOX social media accounts!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Tiers: Alabama Cruising in SEC

Andy Katz's Tiers: Alabama Cruising in SEC
Alabama is dominating the SEC, and Michigan is continuing its rise. Check out Andy Katz's latest college hoops outlook.
2 days ago
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Tiers: Michigan Makes Its Move

Andy Katz's Tiers: Michigan Makes Its Move
The Wolverines are undefeated and taking the Big Ten by storm. But are they in the same class as Gonzaga and Baylor?
January 7
National Football League

Colin's All-Time Can't Miss Prospects

Colin's All-Time Can't Miss Prospects
Colin Cowherd lays out his all-time, can't miss, amateur-to-pro prospects, adding Trevor Lawrence to the exclusive group.
January 7
College Basketball

Shaka Smart & His Magnificent Superpowers

Shaka Smart & His Magnificent Superpowers
According to Mark Titus, there’s only one logical explanation for the Longhorns’ incredible start to the season ... Shaka Smart’s hair.
January 6
College Basketball

Texas Beats KU at Allen Fieldhouse

Texas Beats KU at Allen Fieldhouse
The secondary news out of Texas on Saturday is that the Longhorns knocked off the Jayhawks in a ranked Big 12 battle.
January 2
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks