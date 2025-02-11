College Basketball
No. 20 Michigan comes back to beat No. 7 Purdue 75-73 in key Big Ten matchup
College Basketball

No. 20 Michigan comes back to beat No. 7 Purdue 75-73 in key Big Ten matchup

Published Feb. 11, 2025 10:44 p.m. ET

Danny Wolf scored 15 points, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds, to lead No. 20 Michigan to its fifth straight win, 75-73 over No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday night.

Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 14 for the Wolverines (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) while Tre Donaldson and Vladislav Goldin scored 12 apiece.

The Boilermakers (19-6, 11-3) were led by Braden Smith with a game-high 24 points, Trey Kaufman-Renn with 22 points and Fletcher Loyer with 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan trailed most of the night, rallying from a 48-38 deficit with 14:44 remaining with a 19-9 run to tie it on a 3-pointer by Nimari Burnett with 5:51 to go. Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way.

The Boilermakers dominated for most of the game, but Michigan kept coming back and trailed 37-35 at the half.

It was the first time the teams had played each other when both were ranked since 2018. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Purdue.

Takeaways

The Wolverines assured themselves of at least a tie for first place in the conference with the win.

Key Moment

Smith hit a 3-pointer for Purdue with 16 seconds left, then got the ball in the final seconds but missed on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won it.

Key stat

Michigan's bench outscored Purdue's 21-0. Eight of the nine Wolverines who got in the game scored.

Up next

Purdue is home vs. Wisconsin on Saturday, while Michigan is at Ohio State on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Auburn stays No. 1; Duke, Florida tied at No. 3 in men's poll

AP Top 25: Auburn stays No. 1; Duke, Florida tied at No. 3 in men's poll

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes