No. 12 Michigan State Routs USC, Hands Trojans 1st Back-to-Back Losses This Season

Coen Carr scored 18 points and Jaxon Kohler added 16 on perfect shooting to lead No. 12 Michigan State to an 80-51 blowout against Southern California on Monday night.

Jeremy Fears Jr. had 15 points and seven assists for the Spartans (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who took control with a 27-6 run early in the game and led by at least 20 for much of the second half.

Kohler made all six of his field goal attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers, and sank his only free throw. He also grabbed eight rebounds, two short of a sixth straight double-double.

Kohler was the first Spartans player since at least 1996-97 to have at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in five consecutive games in a season, according to Sportradar.

Ezra Ausar scored 16 points and Jerry Easter added 12 for the Trojans (12-3, 1-3), who lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Michigan State was ahead 33-17 at halftime with Kohler leading the way offensively, scoring eight points while seven teammates contributed at least two.

Carr and Fears picked up their scoring in the second half to build a bigger cushion, combining to score 25 points after halftime.

Michigan State held Chad Baker-Mazara to four points after he entered the game averaging a team-high 20.4 for USC.

The Spartans bounced back from a 58-56 loss to No. 10 Nebraska to win for the fifth time in six games.

The Trojans, coming off a 30-point loss to No. 2 Michigan, are probably ready to go home after getting routed twice in the state of Michigan, but they'll be in the Midwest for four more days because they play at Minnesota before flying back to California.

Michigan State made half its shots and held USC to 33% shooting.

The Spartans enjoyed a 25-5 advantage in fast-break points and a 21-9 edge in points off the bench.

Reporting by The Associated Press.