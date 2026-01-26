Charles Bediako's Eligibility Extended After Weather Concerns Delay Hearing

Alabama center Charles Bediako will play against Missouri on Tuesday night after a judge delayed a hearing in his eligibility case against the NCAA.

Five days after Bediako was initially granted a temporary restraining order restoring his college eligibility, Judge James H. Roberts Jr. of the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court on Monday extended the TRO regarding Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction because a winter storm would not allow one of the NCAA's attorneys to get from Tennessee to Alabama. Roberts ruled that "good cause does exist" to extend the TRO another 10 days. A new hearing date was not set.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Saturday that Bediako will "continue to play as long as he’s eligible to play."

Bediako had 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his first college action in nearly three years, his return coming in a 79-73 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. He played two days after Roberts temporarily reinstated his college eligibility and blocked the NCAA from retaliating for his return.

Bediako entered the NBA draft in 2023 but was not selected. He has signed several NBA developmental contracts since, including playing for the Motor City Cruise in the NBA’s G League days before his return to the Tide.

Bediako spent two seasons (2021-23) at Alabama, averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, and helped the Crimson Tide make the NCAA Tournament twice. He sued the NCAA last week in hopes of having his college eligibility reinstated.

The NCAA denied Alabama’s initial petition and has repeated its objection to Bediako’s return. Fellow coaches also have expressed concern about how the situation has played out.

Bediako is the first player with collegiate experience to sign an NBA contract and get the chance to return to college basketball. The court case could alter the framework of college basketball and the NBA draft and perhaps open the door for more players with NBA experience to pursue another stint in college.

Bediako said it has been all "positive vibes" since he returned to the team this week, even though he’s still getting to know his teammates.

"Right now, I’m just focused on the team," Bediako said. "Obviously I’ll dissect what happened today, but right now my main focus is this next game and getting focused with the team."

