NCAA Tournament odds: Final Four betting trends and more

40 mins ago

After all the bracket busting — props to St. Peter's — in the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament, we still ended up with a Final Four filled with traditional powerhouses. 

Including this tournament, the remaining schools have a whooping 61 Final Fours and 18 National Championships among them. Hopefully, blue-blooded college basketball bettors built up beaucoup bucks this tournament.

With only three games remaining, FOX Sports Research looked at the data and discovered a few trends to help you with the Final Four matchups.

No. 2 Villanova (30-7) vs. No. 1 Kansas (32-6), 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

Sat 10:09 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Villanova Wildcats
VILL
1
Kansas Jayhawks
KU

- This is the fourth NCAA Tournament matchup between Kansas and Villanova. In each of their previous three NCAA Tournament matchups, the winner has gone on to win the National Championship.
- 1-seeds are 8-3 straight up (SU) and 7-4 against the spread (ATS) vs 2-seeds in the Final Four.
- The Kansas Jayhawks are 34-5 when favorites this season. 
- In their last five against Kansas, Villanova is 5-0 ATS and 4-1 SU. 
- Villanova is 5-2 (.714) all-time against Big 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament. 
- Kansas is 3-1 SU and ATS in its last four national semifinals, with its only loss coming as a 5-point underdog to Villanova in 2018.
- Big 12 teams are 7-4 to the Over in the national semifinals since 2002, including 5-1 when favored.
- Big East underdogs in the national semifinals are 1-4 SU and 1-3-1 ATS in their last five. Four of the five games went Under the total.
- No. 1 seeds against lower-seeded teams are 16-5 SU since 2001.
 

No. 8 North Carolina (28-9) vs. No. 2 Duke (32-6), 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

Sun 12:49 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC
2
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE

- 2-seeds are 0-1-1 ATS and 0-2 SU vs. 8-seeds in the Final Four (since 1985).
- ACC teams are 10-4 SU and 9-5 ATS (64.3%) since 2001, including 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS when favored.
- UNC is 22-16-1 ATS this season, 9-1 ATS in their last 10.
- Duke is 32-6 as a favorite this season.
- Duke is 8-4 ATS and 9-3 SU in the Final Four since 1985.
- Duke is 8-1 SU in its last 9 National Semi-Final Games.
- Duke is 3-0 all-time against ACC opponents in the NCAA Tournament.
- Duke is 9-0 all-time against 8-Seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
- UNC is 4-1 in its last five National Semi-Final Games.
- UNC is 3-0 all-time vs. ACC opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

With the pedigree and history of the four remaining teams, this Final Four is shaping up to be one for the ages. Coach K is hoping to cap an all-time career, while Hubert Davis is looking to spoil that by winning a title in his very first year. 

On the other side, the Wildcats have a strong recent history against Kansas but are without their second-best player. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks hope to start a new trend against 'Nova and win Bill Self his second title. 

Do any of these trends or storylines appeal to you?

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

