College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021 best bets: Should Illinois fear Loyola and Sister Jean? 2 hours ago

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Then there were 32.

While 32 teams remaining in the 2021 NCAA Tournament means 16 games to potentially bet on over the course of Sunday and Monday, not all matchups are created equal. (Those who have been following along in the lead-up to this year's tournament already know that, but I digress).

If your bracket is already up in flames – thanks, Oral Roberts – and you're looking for an opportunity or two to squeeze a little extra out of the second round of March Madness, you've come to the right place. Here are my best bets for Sunday, which we'll supplement with a couple of picks for Monday as the board shakes out.

No. 8 Loyola (+7) vs. No. 1 Illinois

This is the ultimate example of the books throwing a worm in the water to see where the fish are. The fact that this is +7 and not +10 or +11 tells you everything you need to know. I have Illinois to win it all, but the fact that this popped up at +7 scares the hell out of me because sportsbooks clearly respect Loyola.

KenPom.com has Loyola ranked as the eighth-best team in the country. The Ramblers execute, and they don't make mistakes. Loyola's center, Cameron Krutwig, has the ability to get Illinois' Kofi Coburn in foul trouble – and Coburn has been undisciplined at times. If he does get into foul trouble, this could be neck-and-neck for 35 minutes.

If that's the case, then you have to like Loyola for the full 40 at +7.

No. 11 Syracuse (+3.5) vs. No. 3 West Virginia

Get ready for the same old song and dance for the Orange – with a twist.

Taking the points here is a bet on defense, yes, for which Syracuse is famous. West Virginia has not seen a squad with this much size, wingspan and rotational depth.

This is also a bet on Jim Boeheim's best offense in a decade. For all the talk about the zone, Syracuse is top-30 in offensive efficiency, and Buddy Boeheim had 30 points in the upset of No. 6 San Diego State. He's a shot-taker, and he's a shot-maker.

People have not watched this team. The Orange are better offensively than defensively. Really, this should be a pick 'em; Syracuse catching any points is a must-bet.

Check back later Monday for the best bets for Day 4!

RECORD THROUGH FIRST ROUND: 3-1-1

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

