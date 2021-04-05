College Basketball NCAA Title Game 2021: Gambling recap of Baylor's upset of Gonzaga 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

What better way to cap a wild NCAA Tournament than with one last upset?

The two best teams in all of college basketball – the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs and the 27-2 Baylor Bears – fended off feisty underdogs and fellow juggernauts alike throughout March Madness to reach this point.

Finally, on Monday, the two teams favored by sportsbooks all season to make it to the title game squared off with everything on the line.

Baylor's stunning, decisive upset of Gonzaga was also your last chance to wager on a college basketball game this season, of course. So whether you were betting on a Baylor upset or counting on Gonzaga to win going away, here are results for the point spread, moneylines and total over/under on the championship game, as well as the tournament-wide trends (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Baylor 86, No. 1 Gonzaga 70

Point spread: Baylor, a 4.5-point underdog (+4.5 at FOX Bet), covered by winning outright and also would have covered by losing by fewer than 4.5 points.

Moneylines: Baylor was a +160 underdog to win outright at FOX Bet, meaning a $10 bet on Baylor would have won you $16, plus your $10 back.

Gonzaga was a -213 favorite to win outright at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $4.69, plus your $10 back).

Total scoring over/under: The over/under was 159 points at FOX Bet; with 156 combined points scored, the game went "Under."

2021 TOURNAMENT TRENDS*

Point spread: Favorites were 31-30 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites were 39-19 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 36 games went "Under" the scoring total, 25 games went "Over," and there was one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

