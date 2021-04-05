College Basketball
College Basketball

NCAA Title Game 2021: Gambling recap of Baylor's upset of Gonzaga

36 mins ago

What better way to cap a wild NCAA Tournament than with one last upset?

The two best teams in all of college basketball – the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs and the 27-2 Baylor Bears – fended off feisty underdogs and fellow juggernauts alike throughout March Madness to reach this point.

Finally, on Monday, the two teams favored by sportsbooks all season to make it to the title game squared off with everything on the line.

Baylor's stunning, decisive upset of Gonzaga was also your last chance to wager on a college basketball game this season, of course. So whether you were betting on a Baylor upset or counting on Gonzaga to win going away, here are results for the point spread, moneylines and total over/under on the championship game, as well as the tournament-wide trends (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Baylor 86, No. 1 Gonzaga 70
Point spread: Baylor, a 4.5-point underdog (+4.5 at FOX Bet), covered by winning outright and also would have covered by losing by fewer than 4.5 points.

Moneylines: Baylor was a +160 underdog to win outright at FOX Bet, meaning a $10 bet on Baylor would have won you $16, plus your $10 back.

Gonzaga was a -213 favorite to win outright at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $4.69, plus your $10 back).

Total scoring over/under: The over/under was 159 points at FOX Bet; with 156 combined points scored, the game went "Under."

2021 TOURNAMENT TRENDS*
Point spread: Favorites were 31-30 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites were 39-19 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 36 games went "Under" the scoring total, 25 games went "Over," and there was one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Social media reacts to Baylor's big win
College Basketball

Social media reacts to Baylor's big win

Social media reacts to Baylor's big win
The Baylor Bears routed the Gonzaga Bulldogs to end their undefeated season and take the title. Here's what social media had to say.
9 mins ago
NCAA Top Moments: The Championship
College Basketball

NCAA Top Moments: The Championship

NCAA Top Moments: The Championship
Baylor left no doubt. Here are the top moments and plays from the Bears' NCAA men's basketball national title win over Gonzaga.
36 mins ago
The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'
College Basketball

The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'

The Man Behind 'One Shining Moment'
Martin Rogers tells the story behind "One Shining Moment" and how the iconic tune came to life.
4 hours ago
UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis
College Basketball

UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis

UNC to Elevate Hubert Davis
North Carolina is expected to promote Tar Heels alumnus Hubert Davis to head coach following Roy Williams' retirement.
7 hours ago
How to Bet the National Title Game
College Basketball

How to Bet the National Title Game

How to Bet the National Title Game
Jason McIntyre picks the final game of the NCAA Men's Tournament, one that figures to be a brawl for the ages.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks