College Basketball
Marquette star Tyler Kolek out for Big East tourney quarterfinal round
College Basketball

Marquette star Tyler Kolek out for Big East tourney quarterfinal round

Published Mar. 13, 2024 12:35 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

Marquette will be without star point guard Tyler Kolek for the Golden Eagles' Big East Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, sources tell FOX Sports.

Missing the past three games with an oblique injury, Kolek will miss his fourth straight game when Marquette meets either Villanova or DePaul on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, but he has not been ruled out for a potential Friday semifinal.

The nation's leader in assists at 7.6 per game, the senior is the reigning Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

The door is open for the Wildcats now, who enter the week in Mike DeCourcy's First Four Out. A win over a top-10 Golden Eagles team could catapult Villanova into the big dance.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on X at @John_Fanta.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Big East
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Big 12 has nine teams in, Providence on the bubble

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Big 12 has nine teams in, Providence on the bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes