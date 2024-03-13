College Basketball Marquette star Tyler Kolek out for Big East tourney quarterfinal round Published Mar. 13, 2024 12:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marquette will be without star point guard Tyler Kolek for the Golden Eagles' Big East Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, sources tell FOX Sports.



Missing the past three games with an oblique injury, Kolek will miss his fourth straight game when Marquette meets either Villanova or DePaul on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET, but he has not been ruled out for a potential Friday semifinal.



The nation's leader in assists at 7.6 per game, the senior is the reigning Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.



The door is open for the Wildcats now, who enter the week in Mike DeCourcy's First Four Out. A win over a top-10 Golden Eagles team could catapult Villanova into the big dance.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on X at @John_Fanta .

