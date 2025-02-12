College Basketball
Liam McNeeley scores career-high 38 points to lead UConn past Creighton
Liam McNeeley scores career-high 38 points to lead UConn past Creighton

Updated Feb. 12, 2025 12:45 a.m. ET

Liam McNeeley scored a season-high 38 points and had 10 rebounds, and UConn overcame a 14-point deficit late in the first half to end No. 24 Creighton's nine-game winning streak with a 70-66 victory Tuesday night.

Alex Karaban’s floater in the lane broke a 65-all tie with 1:44 left, and the Huskies (17-7, 9-4 Big East) won for the first time in five trips to Omaha since rejoining the Big East in 2020.

Creighton (18-7, 11-3), which re-entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since late November, shot just 30% in the second half while losing for the first time since Jan. 3.

McNeeley carried the Huskies all night in his second game back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for eight games. The freshman standout had his fourth double-double, and he scored 23 points and made four of his season-high five 3s after halftime.

Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth led the Bluejays with 13 points apiece. Ashworth shot just 1-of-8 from the field but made 11-of-12 free throws.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies, playing as an unranked team for the first time since the start of the 2022-23 season, avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since November.

Creighton: The Bluejays shot just 40.4% from the field, including 29.2% from 3-point range. Ashworth failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time this season.

Key moment

UConn took its first lead when McNeeley made back-to-back 3s in the middle of the second half. Creighton called a timeout after the second one put UConn up 51-46, and McNeeley shouted and raised his arms in the direction of fans behind the Huskies' bench before joining the huddle.

Key stat

UConn committed only six turnovers after coughing up the ball a combined 47 times in its previous two games.

Up next

UConn visits Seton Hall on Saturday.

Creighton plays No. 9 St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Reporting by Thr Associated Press.

