Meet AJ Dybansta: 5 Things To Know About the BYU Forward
Meet a potential future dunk contest champion and likely No. 1 NBA Draft pick: AJ Dybansta.
The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.
Ahead of No. 19 BYU at West Virginia on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Dybansta:
1. Player Build
The 6-foot-9 Dybansta is an uber-athlete. His athleticism isn't just a high-flying dunk act. He also uses that to get in the lane and create space for shots. Despite his build, he has a tight handle, agile footwork and a dependable 3-point shot. There are really no glaring weaknesses in Dybansta's game.
2. Nothing But Buckets
Dybansta leads the nation with 25.1 points per game, making him the first freshman since Trae Young in 2018 to lead the nation in scoring. He set the BYU freshman record with 43 points against Utah on Jan. 24.
AJ Dybansta GOES OFF For HISTORIC 43 Points vs. Utah 💪 Sets BYU Freshman Record
3. Prolific Prospect
Dybansta is on track to contend for the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He had an interesting high school path, attending his local St. Sebastian's School as a freshman. He then transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California, before playing two years at Utah Prep, which essentially recruited him using NIL money related to BYU.
4. Influencer
Dybansta sheds light on his daily life with consistent social media posts, including day-in-the-life videos.
5. Nike On His Feet
Dybansta signed an NIL deal with Nike in January 2024, unveiling the Nike GT Future shoes during a Futures game in February 2025.
