College Basketball
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head
College Basketball

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head

Published Nov. 26, 2024 11:25 p.m. ET

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks' game against No. 11 Duke on Tuesday night for kicking the Blue Devils' Maliq Brown in the head.

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.

Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas led 57-55 at the time of his ejection and held on for the 75-72 win.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke

AP Top 25: Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes