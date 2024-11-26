College Basketball Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke's Maliq Brown in the head Published Nov. 26, 2024 11:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks' game against No. 11 Duke on Tuesday night for kicking the Blue Devils' Maliq Brown in the head.

Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor.

Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Kansas led 57-55 at the time of his ejection and held on for the 75-72 win.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

