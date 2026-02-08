College Basketball
JT Toppin Helps No. 13 Texas Tech Seal 70-63 Win at West Virginia
College Basketball

JT Toppin Helps No. 13 Texas Tech Seal 70-63 Win at West Virginia

Published Feb. 8, 2026 3:49 p.m. ET

JT Toppin had 22 points and nine rebounds and No. 13 Texas Tech broke a two-game losing skid with a 70-63 victory over West Virginia on Sunday.

Donovan Atwell added 15 points for the Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12) and Christian Anderson had 13 points and 11 assists in his return from a one-game absence because of illness.

Brenen Lorient scored 20 points for West Virginia (15-9, 6-5), which lost for just the second time in 15 home games.

West Virginia scored the first four baskets after halftime, all on layups, to trim a 13-point deficit to 39-35, but the Mountaineers went the next four minutes without a basket and got no closer.

Texas Tech, which never trailed, kept distancing itself with a steady diet of 3-pointers. Jaylen Petty, Atwell and Toppin each hit from long distance in a span of less than two minutes, and the Red Raiders pushed their lead to 52-37 with 13:17 remaining.

Lorient scored nine points in the final four minutes, but West Virginia's comeback bid came up short.

The Red Raiders hit 13 3-pointers while West Virginia missed 20 of 22. The Mountaineers made just 13 of 23 free throws (57%).

Toppin, the Big 12’s third-leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, was coming off a 10-point performance Monday against Kansas, his second lowest of the season.

West Virginia leading scorer Honor Huff was held to six points, 10 under his average.

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

The game was a reunion between West Virginia first-year coach Ross Hodge and mentor Grant McCasland. Hodge was an assistant under McCasland for seven seasons at Arkansas State and North Texas, taking over for the Mean Green when McCasland became Texas Tech’s coach in 2023.

Next, Texas Tech hosts Colorado on Wednesday, and West Virginia plays at UCF on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

2026 Men's NCAA Tournament Projections: Can the Big Ten Get 10 Teams In?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes