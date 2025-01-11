College Basketball
Joshua Jefferson forces OT, then wins it as No. 3 Iowa State edges Texas Tech 85-84
Published Jan. 11, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET

Joshua Jefferson made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left in overtime after forcing it with a buzzer-beating layup, and third-ranked Iowa State won its 11th consecutive game, 85-84 over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Jefferson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. He had the last six points for the Cyclones (14-1, 4-0 Big 12), with four free throws and a layup in the final minute of overtime.

Curtis Jones had 26 points for Iowa State, which trailed by 13 before halftime. Keshon Gilbert scored 14.

Chance McMillian, JT Toppin and Christian Anderson each had 18 points for Texas Tech (11-4, 2-2). Darrion Williams had 15 points, but his short runner ricocheted off the back of the rim to end the game.

Jefferson had a layup on a pass from Tamin Lipsey at the buzzer of regulation to tie the game at 74.

Takeaways

Iowa State shot 52.5% from the field (31 of 59). The Cyclones overcame a 13-point deficit to win on the road for the second time this season, also at Iowa on Dec. 12.

Texas Tech had a 31-18 lead with 6:06 left in the first half before the Cyclones scored 10 in a row. But the Red Raiders didn't trail until Lipsey's 3-poitner midway through the second half.

Key moment

There were 5.7 seconds showing on the clock when Millian, a 91% free throw shooter, made one of his two attempts, but officials reviewed replay to add a half-second before the regulation-ending play for the Cyclones.

Key stats

Iowa State overcame a season-high 15 turnovers that led to 15 points for Texas Tech.

Up next

Texas Tech plays at Kansas State on Tuesday night. Iowa State hosts 11th-ranked Kansas (12-3, 3-1) on Wednesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

