Iowa vs. Ohio State highlights: Buckeyes win 93-77

It was a big-time Big Ten showdown Saturday on FOX, as Ohio State defeated Iowa in Columbus, 93-77.

The undeniable star of this game was Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray, whose 21.2 points per game ranks 12th in the nation. Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring at 82.0 PPG.

The Buckeyes are led by forward Brice Sensabaugh (17.0 PPG) and forward Zed Key (8.0 RPG). Ohio State is also a dangerous 3-point shooting team, ranking second in the conference at 38.2% from long distance.

Here are the top plays!

FINAL: Ohio State 93, Iowa 77

Murray being Murray

Murray got the ball rolling for the Hawkeyes, scoring five of their first eight points.

Getting up high

Ohio State guard Isaac Likekele found big man Felix Okpara above the rim, and the latter slammed in the alley-oop.

Ohio State's Felix Okpara throws down an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Isaac Likekele

Feelin' it

Ohio State began to heat up midway through the first half, with guard Sean McNeil sinking a pull-up three-pointer. The three-ball was part of an eventual 12-0 Buckeyes run.

Strolling for three

Guard Payton Sandfort politely brought the ball down the court and drilled a three-pointer, one of Iowa's four makes from behind the arc in the first half.

Contested first half

Iowa and Ohio State went back and forth in the first half. The Hawkeyes started strong, with the Buckeyes then stabilizing themselves. Ohio State led 37-35 at halftime.

Buckeyes rolling

Okpara split through a pair of Iowa defenders, and Sensabaugh found him underneath for the easy bucket.

Ohio State's Felix Okpara comes through with a smooth dunk for the Buckeyes, extending the lead over Iowa

Going around him

Key spun his way past Iowa big man Riley Mulvey and jammed in the bucket.

Take it, score it

Tanner Holden stole the ball from Iowa's Dasonte Bowen, and Sensabaugh turned the turnover into points on the other end of the floor for Ohio State.

Will not be denied!

Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle Jr. rose up and finessed his way inside for a pretty slam.

Ohio State's Roddy Gayle Jr. throws down a vicious dunk against Iowa

