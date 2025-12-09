Indiana Beats Penn State Behind Barrage Of 3-Pointers From Lamar Wilkerson
Lamar Wilkerson racked up a career-high 44 points as Indiana reached the century mark for the fourth time this season in their 113-72 win over Penn State on Tuesday.
Wilkerson was an efficient 16-for-22 from the field, 10-for-15 from deep, and made each of his two free throws. He also dished four assists and grabbed four rebounds.
A senior transfer from Sam Houston, Wilkerson's 10 threes set a single-game Indiana record, and his 44 points set a single-game record at Indiana's Assembly Hall.
Reed Bailey had 18 points, Tayto Conerway scored 17, Nick Dorn tallied 13, and Tucker Devries had 12 to join Wilkerson in double-digits for the Hoosiers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Conor Enright had eight assists to lead his team, and Trent Sisley grabbed eight rebounds.
After Penn State made the first basket of the game, Wilkerson's first three-pointer gave Indiana the lead, and they did not surrender it for the rest of the game. They built a 58-26 lead at halftime, and led by as many as 49 in the second half.
Kayden Mingo paced the Nittany Lions (8-2, 0-1) with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
Indiana was 69% shooting and 55% from beyond the arc. Their 17 total three-pointers is tied for third in program history.
Up next
Indiana heads to Kentucky and Penn State visits No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
