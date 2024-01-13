Hunter Dickinson, No. 3 Kansas pull away from No. 9 Oklahoma, 78-66
Kevin McCullar had 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 3 Kansas surged past No. 9 Oklahoma, 78-66, on Saturday, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to six games.
Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 24 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Javian McCollum had 17 points to lead Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2), which lost its second straight game. Milos Uzan added 15 and Otega Oweh had 12.
Kansas finally grabbed a double-digit lead with 10:31 left on a pair of McCullar free throws en route to opening a 16-point lead.
Oklahoma took its first lead of the game when Jalon Moore followed a missed shot and slammed it home for a 27-26 lead with 6:28 left. The teams traded leads the rest of the half, and Kansas led 38-37 lead at the half.
Adams led all scorers with 15 first-half points. Dickinson had 10 points. McCollum led the Sooners with 12 points.
The Sooners, which are leaving the Big 12, did not back down. After trailing by as many as 11 points, Oklahoma kept the game close until Kansas' late spurt put the game away.
Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse is still tough on visiting teams. Kansas seems to find a way to feed off the crowd to win home games.
Up next, the Sooners return home Wednesday to face West Virginia before traveling to Cincinnati for their first matchup as conference foes next Saturday.
The Jayhawks will be on the road twice next week, facing Oklahoma State on Tuesday. They also play at West Virginia.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
