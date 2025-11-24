College Basketball
How to Watch the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off: TV Channels, Streaming

Published Nov. 24, 2025 11:07 a.m. ET

The Fort Myers Tip-Off brings early-season excitement to the college basketball slate, featuring two divisions packed with talent - the Beach Division and Palms Division - squaring off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every game:

How can I watch the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off? What channel is it on?

Select games from the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off will air live on FOX, FS1, and FS2, with additional coverage available on PASSTHABALL, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream games on FOX One (Try free for 7 days).

When is the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off? When does it start?

The tournament tips off Monday, November 24, 2025, and runs through Thursday, November 27, 2025, with games from both the Palms Division and Beach Division taking place throughout the week.

Where is the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off?

The Fort Myers Tip-Off is held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida.

How can I stream the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off?

You can stream the Fort Myers Tip-Off on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One. Games airing on FOX, FS1 and FS2 can also be streamed through any live TV service that carries FOX Sports channels, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off Schedule

Monday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 27

Who is playing in the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off?

The 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off is split into two mini-tournaments: the Beach Division and the Palms Division. Check out the teams participating below.

Beach Division

Palms Division

