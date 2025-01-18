College Basketball
Grant Nelson scores 25 points as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 8 Kentucky, 102-97
College Basketball

Grant Nelson scores 25 points as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 8 Kentucky, 102-97

Published Jan. 18, 2025 3:38 p.m. ET

Grant Nelson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 4 Alabama beat No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday, 102-97, in a matchup of two of the top offensive teams in the country.

Nelson was 7 for 13 from the field and 9 for 10 at the line. He scored a total of 21 points in his previous three games.

Mark Sears scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Alabama (15-3, 4-1 SEC), which had five players score in double figures.

Kentucky (14-4, 3-2) had won two in a row since an 82-69 loss at Georgia. Otega Oweh had 21 points for the Wildcats, and Lamont Butler finished with 17 points and eight assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky grabbed a 56-52 lead on Brandon Garrison's dunk with 16:13 left, but Alabama responded with a 14-2 run.

Sears started the big sequence with a jumper. He also picked up an assist when Aden Holloway's 3-pointer made it 66-58 with 12:33 remaining.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Tide went 29 for 34 at the line, helping the team hold on down the stretch.

Kentucky: The Wildcats struggled to come up with a defensive stop at key moments throughout the game.

Key moment

After Garrison’s dunk tied it at 81, Labaron Philon had five points in a 9-0 run for Alabama.

Key stat

Alabama forced Kentucky, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams, to drive inside much of the second half. Alabama went 13 for 34 from behind the arc, compared to 11 for 27 for Kentucky.

Up next

Alabama hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Kentucky has a week off before going to Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kentucky Wildcats
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on Illinois: They look like the 'Celtics or Lakers'

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo on Illinois: They look like the 'Celtics or Lakers'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes