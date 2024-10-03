College Basketball GHOST joins the inaugural College Basketball Crown as first founding partner Updated Oct. 3, 2024 4:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — The College Basketball Crown on Wednesday announced a partnership with GHOST®, a lifestyle brand spanning energy and hydration drinks, merch and more. GHOST becomes the tournament’s first founding partner, as well as its Official Energy Drink and Hydration Partner.

Launched by FOX Sports and AEG, the College Basketball Crown is a premiere postseason college basketball tournament that will take place from March 31 to April 6 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena. The games will air on FOX and FS1.

The tournament will feature 16 teams from conferences including the Big Ten, Big 12, and Big East, along with additional at-large participants.

As the Official Hydration Partner, GHOST will exclusively provide GHOST HYDRATION to players and staff during the games, supporting them during each critical moment of the tournament. GHOST’s iconic branding will be featured on team bench seat covers and water coolers, creating a unique opportunity for product integration and exposure with the student athletes through high-visibility placement and direct interaction during games.

"We’re incredibly excited to be a founding partner of the College Basketball Crown," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST. "Having the opportunity to partner on bringing a completely new and exciting college basketball tournament to our home city of Las Vegas and the world is a truly special thing. We’re thrilled to be a part of the energy and hydration that drives this tournament as well as the athletes competing in it."

The partnership builds on GHOSTS’s existing relationship with T-Mobile Arena, where it already has a strong brand presence as the venue’s Official Energy Drink Partner. Born and bred in Las Vegas, GHOST is deeply connected to the city’s vibrant sports culture, making this collaboration even more meaningful. Through this partnership, GHOST continues to elevate its position as an industry leader in energy and hydration, further aligning its products with high-profile sports events in the Las Vegas market. Moreover, as the tournament’s first Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation, GHOST will be prominently featured throughout the College Basketball Crown with in-game branded assets including courtside rotational signage, logo placement on the court, and arena LEDs.

"We are so appreciative of Dan and the entire GHOST team for believing in the vision of the College Basketball Crown from the very first discussion," said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. "GHOST’s commitment to performance, paired with its unique best-in-class products, make it the perfect complement to the exciting and high-stakes nature of the College Basketball Crown."

To add to the momentum, GHOST will receive national media exposure through a commercial media spot on FOX Sports channels televising the tournament. The feature will highlight GHOST’s role as a driving force behind the fan and athlete experience during the landmark event.

"We’re thrilled to have GHOST on board for the College Basketball Crown," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports, and board member of the College Basketball Crown. "This tournament is an innovative next step for elite postseason college basketball and we could not be more excited to see all the action tip off next year."

Fans can look forward to experiencing GHOST®’s products throughout the tournament including in VIP lounges, through key on-site activations and more. The partnership will also be promoted through digital content features, social media campaigns, and email marketing.

